Hawthorne At a Glance Aug. 24

TRACK BIAS MEET(09/23 – 10/23)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 11 64% E Rail/Ins 6.0fDirt 44 36% E Outside 1m 70yDirt 19 37% E Rail Turf Sprint 13 46% E Rail/Ins Turf Routes 21 19% E/P Inside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(10/17 – 10/23)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 2 100% E Middle 6.0fDirt 9 22% E/P Outside 1m 70yDirt 6 50% E Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 2 0% E Inside Turf Routes 4 50% E Middle