Hawthorne At a Glance Aug. 24

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.13 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 45%, Favorite Itm%: 83%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|71.00
|Daily Double
|74.93
|Trifecta
|361.90
|Pick 3
|319.53
|Superfecta
|2,464.62
|Pick 4
|2,212.03
|Pick 5
|2,447.34
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|996.93
|Super High Five Jackpot
|19,625.94
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Vanden Berg Brittany A.
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2.88
|4
|28%
|Quinonez Max
|11
|4
|0
|1
|24.77
|2
|19%
|Rivelli Larry
|8
|3
|1
|0
|4.78
|1
|30%
|DiVito James P.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|18%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Mojica Orlando
|14
|4
|1
|3
|8.20
|1
|13%
|Emigh Christopher A.
|10
|3
|0
|1
|8.07
|3
|19%
|Felix Julio E.
|8
|2
|2
|0
|7.93
|1
|15%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Hernandez Javier
|11
|0
|0
|1
|40.97
|0
|8%
