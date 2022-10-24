October 24, 2022

Hawthorne At a Glance Aug. 24

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.13 – 1
Favorite Win%: 45%, Favorite Itm%: 83%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta71.00
Daily Double74.93
Trifecta361.90
Pick 3319.53
Superfecta2,464.62
Pick 42,212.03
Pick 52,447.34
Pick 6 Jackpot996.93
Super High Five Jackpot19,625.94
TRACK BIAS MEET(09/23 – 10/23)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 11 64% E Rail/Ins
6.0fDirt 44 36% E Outside
1m 70yDirt 19 37% E Rail
Turf Sprint 13 46% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 21 19% E/P Inside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(10/17 – 10/23)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 2 100% E Middle
6.0fDirt 9 22% E/P Outside
1m 70yDirt 6 50% E Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 2 0% E Inside
Turf Routes 4 50% E Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Vanden Berg Brittany A. 5 4 0 0 2.88 4 28%
Quinonez Max 11 4 0 1 24.77 2 19%
Rivelli Larry 8 3 1 0 4.78 1 30%
DiVito James P. 2 2 0 0 1.80 1 18%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Mojica Orlando 14 4 1 3 8.20 1 13%
Emigh Christopher A. 10 3 0 1 8.07 3 19%
Felix Julio E. 8 2 2 0 7.93 1 15%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Hernandez Javier 11 0 0 1 40.97 0 8%

