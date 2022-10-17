Hawthorne At a Glance Oct. 17

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.38 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 44%, Favorite Itm%: 82%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|73.54
|Daily Double
|81.80
|Trifecta
|366.16
|Pick 3
|344.54
|Superfecta
|2,738.33
|Pick 4
|2,524.32
|Pick 5
|2,838.58
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|1,154.64
|Super High Five Jackpot
|2,653.69
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Rivelli Larry
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3.41
|2
|30%
|Vanden Berg Brittany A.
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3.56
|2
|27%
|Quinonez Max
|6
|2
|1
|0
|35.62
|0
|18%
|Rodriguez Hugo
|6
|2
|0
|0
|24.18
|1
|12%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Baird E. T.
|9
|3
|0
|3
|5.12
|2
|26%
|Felix Julio E.
|8
|2
|1
|0
|11.83
|2
|15%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Hernandez Javier
|11
|0
|0
|0
|44.09
|0
|9%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Barandela Sofia
|10
|0
|1
|2
|35.23
|0
|6%
