Hawthorne At a Glance Oct. 17

October 17, 2022

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.38 – 1
Favorite Win%: 44%, Favorite Itm%: 82%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta73.54
Daily Double81.80
Trifecta366.16
Pick 3344.54
Superfecta2,738.33
Pick 42,524.32
Pick 52,838.58
Pick 6 Jackpot1,154.64
Super High Five Jackpot2,653.69
TRACK BIAS MEET(09/23 – 10/16)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 9 56% E Rail/Ins
6.0fDirt 35 40% E Middle
1m 70yDirt 13 31% S Middle
1 1/16mDirt 6 33% S Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 11 55% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 17 12% E/P Inside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(10/10 – 10/16)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 4 50% E Rail/Ins
6.0fDirt 5 40% P Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 4 75% E Mid/Out
1 1/16mDirt 4 25% S Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 3 33% P Middle
Turf Routes 1 0% E/P Rail/Ins
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Rivelli Larry 7 4 0 0 3.41 2 30%
Vanden Berg Brittany A. 5 2 1 1 3.56 2 27%
Quinonez Max 6 2 1 0 35.62 0 18%
Rodriguez Hugo 6 2 0 0 24.18 1 12%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Baird E. T. 9 3 0 3 5.12 2 26%
Felix Julio E. 8 2 1 0 11.83 2 15%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Hernandez Javier 11 0 0 0 44.09 0 9%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Barandela Sofia 10 0 1 2 35.23 0 6%

