October 3, 2022

Hawthorne At a Glance Oct. 3

October 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 3.69 – 1
Favorite Win%: 44%, Favorite Itm%: 81%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta48.83
Daily Double59.90
Trifecta221.33
Pick 3214.19
Superfecta1,250.51
Pick 41,353.38
Pick 52,141.07
Pick 6 Jackpot1,369.77
Super High Five Jackpot1,887.87
TRACK BIAS MEET(09/23 – 10/02)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 5 60% E Rail/Ins
6.0fDirt 19 37% E Mid/Out
1m 70yDirt 5 20% E Middle
Turf Sprint 6 83% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 11 18% S Inside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(09/26 – 10/02)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 3 67% E Rail/Ins
6.0fDirt 7 29% E/P Mid/Out
1m 70yDirt 5 20% E Middle
Turf Sprint 4 75% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 5 20% E/P Inside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Rivelli Larry 18 6 1 0 3.04 3 30%
Meraz Antonio 9 4 1 0 8.64 2 18%
Catalano Wayne M. 2 2 0 0 1.40 2 16%
Broberg Karl 6 2 2 1 5.18 1 20%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Loveberry Jareth 15 5 1 1 4.78 3 21%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Cook Brian 10 0 1 2 23.74 0 6%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs