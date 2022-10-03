Hawthorne At a Glance Oct. 3

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 3.69 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 44%, Favorite Itm%: 81%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|48.83
|Daily Double
|59.90
|Trifecta
|221.33
|Pick 3
|214.19
|Superfecta
|1,250.51
|Pick 4
|1,353.38
|Pick 5
|2,141.07
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|1,369.77
|Super High Five Jackpot
|1,887.87
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Rivelli Larry
|18
|6
|1
|0
|3.04
|3
|30%
|Meraz Antonio
|9
|4
|1
|0
|8.64
|2
|18%
|Catalano Wayne M.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.40
|2
|16%
|Broberg Karl
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5.18
|1
|20%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Loveberry Jareth
|15
|5
|1
|1
|4.78
|3
|21%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Cook Brian
|10
|0
|1
|2
|23.74
|0
|6%
