Horseshoe Indianapolis At a Glance Oct. 10

TRACK BIAS MEET(04/19 – 10/06)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 143 36% E Rail/Ins 6.0fDirt 157 20% E/P Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 88 23% E/P Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 41 22% E/P Middle Turf Sprint 60 38% E Rail/Ins Turf Routes 107 20% E/P Ins/Mid

TRACK BIAS WEEK(09/30 – 10/06)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 9 22% E Mid/Out 6.0fDirt 7 14% P Outside 1m 70yDirt 3 0% S Inside 1 1/16mDirt 3 0% E/P Middle Turf Sprint 4 25% E/P Outside Turf Routes 8 25% E/P Rail/Ins