Horseshoe Indianapolis At a Glance Oct. 10

|HORSESHOE INDIANAPOLIS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.47 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 40%, Favorite Itm%: 76%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|77.72
|Daily Double
|76.89
|Trifecta
|543.30
|Pick 3
|506.06
|Superfecta
|3,907.08
|Pick 4
|2,629.68
|Pick 5
|26,550.06
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|108,851.02
|Super High Five
|13,717.80
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Cox Brad H.
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2.10
|4
|25%
|Claire Alexis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6.55
|0
|24%
|Beckman D. Whitworth
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10.70
|0
|14%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Esquivel Emmanuel
|28
|7
|4
|2
|10.18
|4
|15%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Haran John
|16
|0
|2
|1
|21.51
|0
|8%
|Duran Antonio
|14
|0
|0
|3
|15.04
|1
|15%
|Elliott Michelle L.
|11
|0
|1
|1
|20.92
|1
|12%
|Amoss Thomas M.
|10
|0
|0
|3
|5.22
|1
|19%
Leave a Reply