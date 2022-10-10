Horseshoe Indianapolis At a Glance Oct. 10

October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

HORSESHOE INDIANAPOLIS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.47 – 1
Favorite Win%: 40%, Favorite Itm%: 76%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta77.72
Daily Double76.89
Trifecta543.30
Pick 3506.06
Superfecta3,907.08
Pick 42,629.68
Pick 526,550.06
Pick 6 Jackpot108,851.02
Super High Five13,717.80
TRACK BIAS MEET(04/19 – 10/06)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 143 36% E Rail/Ins
6.0fDirt 157 20% E/P Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 88 23% E/P Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 41 22% E/P Middle
Turf Sprint 60 38% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 107 20% E/P Ins/Mid
TRACK BIAS WEEK(09/30 – 10/06)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 9 22% E Mid/Out
6.0fDirt 7 14% P Outside
1m 70yDirt 3 0% S Inside
1 1/16mDirt 3 0% E/P Middle
Turf Sprint 4 25% E/P Outside
Turf Routes 8 25% E/P Rail/Ins
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Cox Brad H. 8 4 1 0 2.10 4 25%
Claire Alexis 2 2 0 0 6.55 0 24%
Beckman D. Whitworth 3 2 0 0 10.70 0 14%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Esquivel Emmanuel 28 7 4 2 10.18 4 15%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Haran John 16 0 2 1 21.51 0 8%
Duran Antonio 14 0 0 3 15.04 1 15%
Elliott Michelle L. 11 0 1 1 20.92 1 12%
Amoss Thomas M. 10 0 0 3 5.22 1 19%

