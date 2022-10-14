Snap Decision looks to clinch jump title in Grand National

Snap Decision‘s opportunity to clinch the 2022 steeplechase crown early was derailed following an unexpected defeat in last month’s Lonesome Glory H. (G1). On Saturday, the eight-year-old veteran will look to bounce back in the division’s richest and most prestigious event, the $250,000 Grand National (G1) at Far Hills, New Jersey.

Second to The Mean Queen in last year’s Grand National, Snap Decision moved to the head of the class during the course of the season while that female rival was sidelined. Snap Decision was a dominating winner of both the Iroquois (G1) and Jonathan Sheppard H. (G1), and was heavily favored at 3-10 to run off with the Lonesome Glory at Aqueduct on Sept. 15.

In the event, after setting the pace, Snap Decision was overtaken by returning rival Noah and the Ark, a 41-1 outsider who was making his first start since May 2021 and had never previously won a stakes. Noah and the Ark was in receipt of 28 pounds from Snap Decision in the Lonesome Glory, but both will carry level weight of 156 pounds over the Grand National’s 2 5/8 miles.

NOAH AND THE ARK floats down the stretch easily in the Grade 1 Lonesome Glory! #BelmontattheBigA pic.twitter.com/0RKELPlSVZ — NYRA (🗽) (@TheNYRA) September 15, 2022

Also back to oppose Snap Decision are Ask Paddington, who finished third in the Lonesome Glory, and Pistol Whipped, a distant runner-up in the Iroquois. Moscato, the 2020 champion steeplechaser, will take a third crack at the division leader this year, but finished far behind that foe in both the Temple Gwathmey (G2) and Iroquois last spring.

Hewick, the second choice on the morning line, makes his U.S. debut after victories earlier this season in lucrative events at Sandown in England and Galway in Ireland. Global Citizen, a 10-year-old also making his American debut, was an upset winner of a stakes at the Cheltenham Festival last March.

One of the few hunt meets where pari-mutuel is offered, the one-day Far Hills meet consists of seven races. Wagering is available at TwinSpires.com, with the Grand National scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.