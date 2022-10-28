Sparkle Blue, Key of Life star in Keeneland stakes

Sparkle Blue provided trainer Graham Motion with another victory in Friday’s $298,594 Valley View S. (G3) for three-year-old fillies on the penultimate day of the Keeneland fall meet.
Under Joel Rosario, Sparkle Blue enjoyed a ground-saving trip in third down the backside, went around tiring pacesetter Bubble Rock in mid-stretch, and drew off to a 2 1/2-length victory.
This was the record fourth Valley View win for Motion, who previously saddled Tiger Ride (2015), Quidura (2016), and Colonia (2018) to victory in the 1 1/16-mile test.
Racing in the colors of George Strawbridge’s Augustin Stable, which co-owns the filly with breeder Catherine Parke, Sparkle Blue finished up in 1:42.42 over a turf labeled good.
California Angel rallied for second by a neck over Turnerloose, who edged Bubble Rock for third. Majestic Glory, the 2.90-1 favorite, finished fifth and was followed by Lady Puchi, Bicameral, My Philly Twirl, Sunroof, and Heavenly Hellos. One of four scratches from the race was 5-2 morning line favorite Dolce Zel.
The Valley View was the second career stakes win for Sparkle Blue, who earned her first in the July 2 Christiana S. at Delaware Park. She most recently finished second in the Virginia Oaks at Colonial Downs. Sparkle Blue’s record now stands at 7-4-1-0, $357,075.
Bred in Kentucky, Sparkle Blue is a Hard Spun half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G1) winner Shared Account, who in turn produced Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) winner Sharing. Sparkle Blue also counts as a half-sister Grade 3 winner Colonial Flag.
Earlier in the card, Key of Life had little trouble dispensing with nine two-year-old filly rivals in the $200,000 Myrtlewood S.
The odds-on favorite following a blowout allowance win over the Lexington track on Oct. 7, Key of Life made it 3-for-4 for her career with a 6 3/4-length triumph under Florent Geroux. She paid $3.34 after covering six furlongs on a fast track in 1:11.09. Lady Radler outfinished Baby Got Backspin for the place by 1 3/4 lengths.
Owned by Flurry Racing Stables and Hoffman Family Racing, Key of Life is trained by Brad Cox. Bred in Kentucky by Moreau Bloodstock International, she sold earlier this race for $350,000 at the OBS April sale. By Mo Town, Key of Life was produced by the Harlan’s Holiday mare Longride to Wisdom.
Leave a Reply