October 9, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 10

October 9, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (4th) Goodness Sakes, 3-1
    (7th) Whiskey Diamond, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Let Ur Light Shine, 9-2
    (5th) Backed by Gold, 5-1
Fresno   (1st) Valdini, 4-1
    (6th) Beau Rocks, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) C F V Tu Brutus, 6-1
    (5th) Military Force, 6-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Joyride, 9-2
    (7th) Rescue Five, 8-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) God Still Loves Me, 5-1
    (4th) Shanghai Warrior, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Call Me Later, 6-1
    (8th) Amazon Lizzie, 8-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Cocktail Princess, 5-1
    (3rd) Dear Beau, 6-1
Thistledown   (1st) Frontliner, 9-2
    (8th) Lazarus Project, 10-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs