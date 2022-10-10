October 10, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 11

October 10, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 2

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (4th) Mohaymen Holiday, 7-2
    (7th) Storm Charging, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Subtle Giant, 4-1
    (6th) Anselmi, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) C J All the Way, 7-2
    (6th) Investment Income, 5-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Pitman, 5-1
    (3rd) Fevola, 6-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Hard Sting, 7-2
    (7th) Thistle, 7-2
Penn National   (5th) Speedy Moonlite, 4-1
    (8th) Cuenca, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Asplunder, 7-2
    (7th) Templet, 6-1
Thistledown   (1st) Ole Watashi, 5-1
    (3rd) Hidden Access, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs