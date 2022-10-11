Spot Plays Oct. 12

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Ziggy Stardust, 3-1
|(7th) Storm Boarder, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Leaping for Candy, 3-1
|(2nd) Soupster, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Onamargaritaday, 9-2
|(3rd) Zoey’s Hippie, 3-1
|HorseshoeIndianapolis
|(1st) Destiny’s Darling, 6-1
|(2nd) Belle Elena, 9-2
|Keeneland
|(1st) Classic King, 3-1
|(4th) One More Baby, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Fortheloveoflydia, 5-1
|(6th) Lady Kim, 7-2
|Parx
|(4th) Desert Dalliance, 7-2
|(6th) Aziza, 4-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) J Wass, 9-2
|(4th) Long Distance Love, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Team Hot Line, 4-1
|(4th) Levisa, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Da Candy Cane, 5-1
|(2nd) Queens Holiday, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Gehrig, 3-1
|(5th) Spin Doctor, 4-1
