Spot Plays Oct. 12

October 11, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Ziggy Stardust, 3-1
(7th) Storm Boarder, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Leaping for Candy, 3-1
(2nd) Soupster, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Onamargaritaday, 9-2
(3rd) Zoey’s Hippie, 3-1
HorseshoeIndianapolis (1st) Destiny’s Darling, 6-1
(2nd) Belle Elena, 9-2
Keeneland (1st) Classic King, 3-1
(4th) One More Baby, 9-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Fortheloveoflydia, 5-1
(6th) Lady Kim, 7-2
Parx (4th) Desert Dalliance, 7-2
(6th) Aziza, 4-1
Penn National (3rd) J Wass, 9-2
(4th) Long Distance Love, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Team Hot Line, 4-1
(4th) Levisa, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Da Candy Cane, 5-1
(2nd) Queens Holiday, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Gehrig, 3-1
(5th) Spin Doctor, 4-1

