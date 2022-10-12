October 12, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 13

October 12, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Tactical Range, 8-1
(5th) Listentothemusic, 5-1
Delaware Park (4th) Tall Order, 8-1
(5th) Award Wanted, 7-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Isn’t It Time, 5-1
(4th) Green Monster, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Double Advantage, 7-2
(3rd) Where’s Moe, 7-2
Keeneland (4th) Real News, 3-1
(6th) Divisibility, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Klayton’s Kandy, 5-1
(4th) Energy Efficient, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs (5th) E Z Toll, 3-1
(7th) Perfect Hideaway, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Reliant, 5-1
(2nd) Racy Jaycee, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Istillgotit, 3-1
(2nd) Orbit Bound, 9-2
Woodbine (4th) Cedar Valley, 3-1
(5th) Simple Souvenir, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs