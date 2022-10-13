Spot Plays Oct. 14

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Shadolamo, 6-1
|(5th) Mooney Love, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Sparkling Shire, 5-1
|(3rd) Somerset Bay, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Whiskey Lullaby, 7-2
|(5th) Blue Kentucky Girl, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Gold Note, 10-1
|(3rd) Kajun Karma, 3-1
|Fresno
|(3rd) Dr. Troutman, 10-1
|(5th) Otter Pop, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Chef Menteur, 7-2
|(4th) Imonra, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Snooty, 9-2
|(2nd) Forward Curve, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Awesome Indra, 4-1
|(5th) Lady Puchi, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Soros, 3-1
|(5th) Free Square, 6-1
|Meadowlands
|(1st) Chenti, 3-1
|(2nd) Love’s Misery, 8-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Hot Fudge Warrior, 3-1
|(6th) Colonel Moorhead, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Ballerini, 3-1
|(3rd) Bling Moon, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Lexatoga, 4-1
|(6th) Star Hawk, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Factotum, 3-1
|(2nd) Sake and Sushi, 3-1
