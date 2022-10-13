October 13, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 14

October 13, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Shadolamo, 6-1
(5th) Mooney Love, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Sparkling Shire, 5-1
(3rd) Somerset Bay, 9-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Whiskey Lullaby, 7-2
(5th) Blue Kentucky Girl, 4-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Gold Note, 10-1
(3rd) Kajun Karma, 3-1
Fresno (3rd) Dr. Troutman, 10-1
(5th) Otter Pop, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Chef Menteur, 7-2
(4th) Imonra, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Snooty, 9-2
(2nd) Forward Curve, 7-2
Keeneland (3rd) Awesome Indra, 4-1
(5th) Lady Puchi, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Soros, 3-1
(5th) Free Square, 6-1
Meadowlands (1st) Chenti, 3-1
(2nd) Love’s Misery, 8-1
Penn National (1st) Hot Fudge Warrior, 3-1
(6th) Colonel Moorhead, 4-1
Remington Park (2nd) Ballerini, 3-1
(3rd) Bling Moon, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Lexatoga, 4-1
(6th) Star Hawk, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Factotum, 3-1
(2nd) Sake and Sushi, 3-1

