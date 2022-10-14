October 15, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 15

October 14, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Idea Generation, 7-2
    (4th) Sareeha, 7-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Lime After Lime, 3-1
    (8th) Miss Midnight, 5-1
Delaware Park   (2nd) Dixieland Dancer, 8-1
    (5th) Frosted Indian, 6-1
Delta Downs   (4th) Long Arrow, 5-1
    (6th) Lightning Hart, 6-1
Fresno   (8th) Kristi’s Tiger, 4-1
    (9th) Shanghai Mist, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Depoli, 9-2
    (7th) Katiesdreamgirl, 10-1
Hawthorne   (4th) Marys Last Song, 9-2
    (5th) Time Heist, 4-1
Keeneland   (2nd) Gucci Boy, 6-1
    (7th) Ashcroft, 3-1
Laurel   (1st) Lukie Dookie, 7-2
    (4th) Ghost Game, 7-2
Remington Park   (2nd) Joan’s Junior, 6-1
    (6th) Shades of Victory, 10-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Bochombo, 3-1
    (6th) U R Pressed, 4-1
Woodbine   (4th) Halfinthewrapper, 3-1
    (10th) Text Me Up, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs