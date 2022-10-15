October 15, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 16

October 15, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (5th) Provision, 7-2
    (6th) Six Percent, 9-2
Fresno   (1st) Clochard Street, 8-1
    (3rd) Tropicana Girl, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Awesome Pic, 3-1
    (7th) Universal Payday, 8-1
Hawthorne   (4th) She’s Wandaful, 5-1
    (8th) Sir Acealot, 9-2
Keeneland   (5th) Just Say When, 7-2
    (7th) Bout Time, 6-1
Laurel   (1st) Golden Neve, 4-1
    (4th) Papal Law, 8-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Exquisito Coco, 8-1
    (4th) Fancy Lancy, 8-1
Santa Anita   (5th) Tiz a Macho Girl, 8-1
    (7th) Time to Party, 4-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Jim’s Hope, 8-1
    (6th) Ocelot, 8-1

