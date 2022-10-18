October 18, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 19

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Yessirofficer, 9-2
(5th) Combination, 9-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Heartness, 4-1
(4th) Coal Mine, 7-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Arctic Rose, 9-2
(3rd) Ann’s Storm, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) World Cruiser, 7-2
(6th) Tolkien, 4-1
Keeneland (2nd) Tyrona, 3-1
(3rd) Sister Annie, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Uncle Carlito, 3-1
(6th) Nepal Up, 3-1
Parx (3rd) Riveting Spirit, 4-1
(4th) Princess Sophie, 7-2
Penn National (1st) I See the Stars, 3-1
(4th) Gingeronmymind, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (6th) Summer Place, 4-1
(7th) Tactical Pajamas, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Tay Tay’s Baby, 7-2
(2nd) Rare Stripe, 6-1

*


