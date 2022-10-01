Spot Plays Oct. 2

|Aqueduct
|
|(4th) Southern Passage, 6-1
|
|
|(10th) I Am the Law, 10-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Big Beemster, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Salta, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Jumping Jill Flash,
3-1
|
|
|(10th) Explain This Audit,
3-1
|
Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Hey Porter, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Syllabus, 10-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(5th) On a Tour, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Unbroken Song, 8-1
|Laurel
|
|(2nd) Icy Intent, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) I Can Run, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Lupino, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Onlyattheshoe, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(8th) Stage Door, 4-1
|
|
|(13th) Bug a Boo, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(2nd) Mickey From Wexford,
4-1
|
|
|(3rd) Divinely Bolt, 6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(2nd Honey Won’t, 9-2
|
|
|(10th) Killary, 10-1
Leave a Reply