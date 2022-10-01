October 1, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 2

October 1, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Southern Passage, 6-1
    (10th) I Am the Law, 10-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) Big Beemster, 3-1
    (5th) Salta, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Jumping Jill Flash, 3-1
    (10th) Explain This Audit, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Hey Porter, 3-1
    (10th) Syllabus, 10-1
Hawthorne   (5th) On a Tour, 4-1
    (8th) Unbroken Song, 8-1
Laurel   (2nd) Icy Intent, 7-2
    (8th) I Can Run, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Lupino, 3-1
    (5th) Onlyattheshoe, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (8th) Stage Door, 4-1
    (13th) Bug a Boo, 4-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Mickey From Wexford, 4-1
    (3rd) Divinely Bolt, 6-1
Woodbine   (2nd Honey Won’t, 9-2
    (10th) Killary, 10-1

