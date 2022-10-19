October 19, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 20

October 19, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Trade Secret, 6-1
(6th) Classic Lady, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Big Rhine, 5-1
(6th) Doc Elm, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Moro Smoke, 8-1
(2nd) April Mist, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Crack the Moon, 4-1
(4th) Rockin Justice, 5-1
Keeneland (4th) Devil Vision, 3-1
(5th) Mount Athos, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Coolcatsnkittens, 7-2
(2nd) Smarty John, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Leonard’s Legacy, 4-1
(3rd) Neversaynoletsgo, 3-1
Remington Park (3rd) Replete, 7-2
(6th) Chikara, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Fast’n Sexy, 8-1
(4th) Henry’s Gamble, 3-1

