October 20, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 21

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Conquist, 7-2
(7th) Lastchanceatglory, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Battle of Memphis, 7-2
(4th) Holy Pink, 4-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Blowthruyelowlites, 7-2
(5th) Beautiful Tiz, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Nasty Exaggerator, 6-1
(4th) Theo d’Or, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) King Rob, 7-2
(4th) Moosie Onna, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Kuhl Star, 9-2
(4th) Defended, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Bezel Set, 6-1
(3rd) Follow the Signs, 4-1
Keeneland (2nd) Ms. the Law, 7-2
(3rd) Maoilin, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Garoppolo, 3-1
(6th) Tam Char, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Stone Sculptor, 9-2
(4th) Chewy Chewy Good, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Okie Front, 5-1
(2nd) Rosie’s Outlaw, 9-2
Santa Anita (5th) Sugar Sugar, 3-1
(7th) Cajun Treasure, 8-1
Woodbine (4th) Aim for the Sky, 3-1
(5th) Souper Flashy, 3-1

