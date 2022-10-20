Spot Plays Oct. 21

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Conquist, 7-2
|(7th) Lastchanceatglory, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Battle of Memphis, 7-2
|(4th) Holy Pink, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Blowthruyelowlites, 7-2
|(5th) Beautiful Tiz, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Nasty Exaggerator, 6-1
|(4th) Theo d’Or, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) King Rob, 7-2
|(4th) Moosie Onna, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Kuhl Star, 9-2
|(4th) Defended, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Bezel Set, 6-1
|(3rd) Follow the Signs, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Ms. the Law, 7-2
|(3rd) Maoilin, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Garoppolo, 3-1
|(6th) Tam Char, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Stone Sculptor, 9-2
|(4th) Chewy Chewy Good, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Okie Front, 5-1
|(2nd) Rosie’s Outlaw, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Sugar Sugar, 3-1
|(7th) Cajun Treasure, 8-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Aim for the Sky, 3-1
|(5th) Souper Flashy, 3-1
