October 21, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 22

October 21, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Liguria, 9-2
(2nd) Skylander, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Sooey’s Princess, 6-1
(6th) Cape Lookout, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Carpe All Day, 3-1
(5th) Ladyness, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Bank On It, 7-2
(2nd) Georgia Dawn, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) She’s a Bit Sassy, 7-2
(4th) Bronze Warrior, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) King Alfredo, 7-2
(2nd) I’ll Finish, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Jealous Eyes, 7-2
(4th) Tahoe Run, 3-1
Keeneland (1st) California Twirl, 3-1
(3rd) Derivative, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Pretty Good Year, 4-1
(2nd) The Wolfman, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Bold Nicky, 8-1
(6th) Destiny’s Darling, 4-1
Remington Park (3rd) Marceline, 7-2
(5th) Shotgun Up, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Larimar, 5-1
(3rd) Granola Girl, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Alpha Mia, 8-1
(4th) Stronger Together, 3-1

