Spot Plays Oct. 25

October 24, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (5th) Don Bernardo, 3-1
    (6th) Marc’s Humor, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (7th) Infinite Potential, 5-1
    (8th) Jova, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Proper Etiquette, 9-2
    (5th) Consecutive Run, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Trizmo, 9-2
    (8th) Perfetto, 9-2
Parx Racing   (1st) Bigshot On Nothing, 5-1
    (6th) Irish Honor, 7-2
Penn National   (3rd) Deb’s Gunfighter, 4-1
    (6th) Creedibility, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Pretty Devil, 9-2
    (5th) Starship Empire, 3-1

