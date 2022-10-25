October 25, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 26

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Beethoven Frieze, 6-1
(6th) Crafty Windsor Cat, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Shoot Themessenger, 5-1
(6th) One Night Stand, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Conative, 6-1
(5th) Mishpachah, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Dialed a Dame, 6-1
(2nd) Epic the Legend, 3-1
Keeneland (4th) Boise, 8-1
(5th) Running Bee, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Kaphavata, 3-1
(3rd) Little Dutch Girl, 7-2
Mountaineer (5th) Warrior Empress, 7-2
(6th) Machen Mayhem, 4-1
Parx (3rd) Lady Brexit, 6-1
(4th) Refund Rigler, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Van Haven, 3-1
(3rd) Folk Hero, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Oldzfourfortytwo, 7-2
(5th) Life Mission, 7-2
Remington (1st) Smokin Boots, 9-2
(2nd) Brady Boucher, 7-2

