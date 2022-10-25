Spot Plays Oct. 26

For Wednesday
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Beethoven Frieze, 6-1
|(6th) Crafty Windsor Cat, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Shoot Themessenger, 5-1
|(6th) One Night Stand, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Conative, 6-1
|(5th) Mishpachah, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Dialed a Dame, 6-1
|(2nd) Epic the Legend, 3-1
|Keeneland
|(4th) Boise, 8-1
|(5th) Running Bee, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Kaphavata, 3-1
|(3rd) Little Dutch Girl, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Warrior Empress, 7-2
|(6th) Machen Mayhem, 4-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Lady Brexit, 6-1
|(4th) Refund Rigler, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Van Haven, 3-1
|(3rd) Folk Hero, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Oldzfourfortytwo, 7-2
|(5th) Life Mission, 7-2
|Remington
|(1st) Smokin Boots, 9-2
|(2nd) Brady Boucher, 7-2
