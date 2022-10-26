October 26, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 27

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Sweet Willemina, 9-2
(5th) Ocean Atlantique, 7-2
Charles Town (4th) Hook the Chain, 5-1
(7th) Command the Cat, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Backatya, 3-1
(3rd) Rather Nosy, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Classy and Fast, 5-1
(2nd) Glory to Me, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Forevamo, 3-1
(6th) Marv’s Magic, 5-1
Keeneland (2nd) Can’t Hush This, 8-1
(5th) Get on the Bus, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Bet On Bitz, 4-1
(4th) Devilish Affair, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Authentic Cowtown, 4-1
(4th) Wise Khozan, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Fast Mule, 7-2
(2nd) Not So Easy, 7-2
Remington (2nd) Hourglass Figure, 3-1
(4th) Gee She’s Pretty, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Fast’n Sexy, 7-2
(3rd) Coltons Dream, 3-1

