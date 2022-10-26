Spot Plays Oct. 27

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Sweet Willemina, 9-2
|(5th) Ocean Atlantique, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Hook the Chain, 5-1
|(7th) Command the Cat, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Backatya, 3-1
|(3rd) Rather Nosy, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Classy and Fast, 5-1
|(2nd) Glory to Me, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Forevamo, 3-1
|(6th) Marv’s Magic, 5-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Can’t Hush This, 8-1
|(5th) Get on the Bus, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Bet On Bitz, 4-1
|(4th) Devilish Affair, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Authentic Cowtown, 4-1
|(4th) Wise Khozan, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Fast Mule, 7-2
|(2nd) Not So Easy, 7-2
|Remington
|(2nd) Hourglass Figure, 3-1
|(4th) Gee She’s Pretty, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Fast’n Sexy, 7-2
|(3rd) Coltons Dream, 3-1
