October 27, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 28

October 27, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Silvestri, 3-1
(5th) Midtown Lights, 9-2
Charles Town (4th) Be Be Bop, 9-2
(5th) Party Ready, 9-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Cabro Toro, 7-2
(5th) Wilson to Lockett, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Wicked Blue, 6-1
(2nd) Maycee Jo, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Holiday Princess, 9-2
(2nd) The Twins Sneakers, 7-2
Hawthorne (4th) Tiz Approved, 9-2
(6th) P H Factor,  7-2
Keeneland (2nd) Bourbon of Fire, 3-1
(4th) Cees Get Degrees, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Bad Temper, 3-1
(3rd) Opus Forty Two, 7-2
Remington Park (3rd) Rubmeforluck, 5-1
(4th) Yankee Indian, 8-1
Santa Anita (5th) Oncoming, 7-2
(6th) The Reign Song, 8-1
Woodbine (1st) Kodiak Mamba, 3-1
(2nd) Uh Oh It’s Magic, 5-1

