Spot Plays Oct. 28

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Silvestri, 3-1
|(5th) Midtown Lights, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Be Be Bop, 9-2
|(5th) Party Ready, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Cabro Toro, 7-2
|(5th) Wilson to Lockett, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Wicked Blue, 6-1
|(2nd) Maycee Jo, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Holiday Princess, 9-2
|(2nd) The Twins Sneakers, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Tiz Approved, 9-2
|(6th) P H Factor, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Bourbon of Fire, 3-1
|(4th) Cees Get Degrees, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Bad Temper, 3-1
|(3rd) Opus Forty Two, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Rubmeforluck, 5-1
|(4th) Yankee Indian, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Oncoming, 7-2
|(6th) The Reign Song, 8-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Kodiak Mamba, 3-1
|(2nd) Uh Oh It’s Magic, 5-1
