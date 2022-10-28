Spot Plays Oct. 29

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Photon, 3-1
|(4th) Noble Huntsman, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Seeds of Time, 9-2
|(7th) Sail on Breeze, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Gracie Diamond, 9-2
|(3rd) Habanero Tom, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Roister, 8-1
|(4th) Lil Miracle Man, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Tizaduke, 8-1
|(4th) Neophyte, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Future Victory, 7-2
|(5th) King Curlin, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Butch’s Best, 7-2
|(2nd) Friday Night Right, 8-1
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Le Da Vida, 3-1
|(6th) Sir Lancelot, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Redwhiteandtacos, 3-1
|(6th) Claire’s Darling, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Flag Raiser, 7-2
|(2nd) Ronni’s Wind, 3-1
|Remington
|(2nd) Walk Softly, 4-1
|(4th) Ace Gilford, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Lovesick Blues, 5-1
|(7th) Perfec4t Flight, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Tale of Perfection, 3-1
|(4th) Mo Touring, 4-1
