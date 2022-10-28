October 28, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 29

October 28, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Photon, 3-1
(4th) Noble Huntsman, 8-1
Charles Town (5th) Seeds of Time, 9-2
(7th) Sail on Breeze, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Gracie Diamond, 9-2
(3rd) Habanero Tom, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Roister, 8-1
(4th) Lil Miracle Man, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Tizaduke, 8-1
(4th) Neophyte, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Future Victory, 7-2
(5th) King Curlin, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Butch’s Best, 7-2
(2nd) Friday Night Right, 8-1
Keeneland (3rd) Le Da Vida, 3-1
(6th) Sir Lancelot, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Redwhiteandtacos, 3-1
(6th) Claire’s Darling, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Flag Raiser, 7-2
(2nd) Ronni’s Wind, 3-1
Remington (2nd) Walk Softly, 4-1
(4th) Ace Gilford, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Lovesick Blues, 5-1
(7th) Perfec4t Flight, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Tale of Perfection, 3-1
(4th) Mo Touring, 4-1

