Spot Plays Oct. 30

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Bustin Hot, 5-1
|(3rd) Bankit, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Parody, 4-1
|(3rd) Towhead, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Lightinthedarkness, 7-2
|(7th) Rachel’s Coach, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Wandering West, 4-1
|(5th) Sing Scat, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Ghaaleb’s Domain. 7-2
|(2nd) Tango City, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Captain Thunder, 5-1
|(6th) Lord Mio, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Silver Package, 3-1
|(4th) Strategic Ekati, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Littlebrotherjoey, 3-1
|(7th) Gallovie, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Mad Mocha, 3-1
|(4th) Justin’s Way, 6-1
