October 29, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 30

October 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Bustin Hot, 5-1
(3rd) Bankit, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Parody, 4-1
(3rd) Towhead, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Lightinthedarkness, 7-2
(7th) Rachel’s Coach, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Wandering West, 4-1
(5th) Sing Scat, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) Ghaaleb’s Domain. 7-2
(2nd) Tango City, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Captain Thunder, 5-1
(6th) Lord Mio, 3-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Silver Package, 3-1
(4th) Strategic Ekati, 5-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Littlebrotherjoey, 3-1
(7th) Gallovie, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) Mad Mocha, 3-1
(4th) Justin’s Way, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs