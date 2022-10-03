October 3, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 4

October 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Hohohoho, 7-2
    (6th) Peacelovenkarma, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) The Met, 7-2
    (4th) V Pattern, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Sweet Justice, 7-2
    (8th) Go Early Stay Late, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Bluebank, 6-1
    (3rd) Diva Dixie, 6-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Out of Sorts, 6-1
    (4th) Harley’s Charly, 7-2
Penn National   (3rd) Tiz Handsome, 8-1
    (4th) Wahoowa Wahoowa, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Sheer Alice, 3-1
    (4th) Honorable, 4-1
Thistledown   (1st) Professional, 7-2
    (4th) Armada, 9-2

