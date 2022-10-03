Spot Plays Oct. 4

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Hohohoho, 7-2
|(6th) Peacelovenkarma, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) The Met, 7-2
|(4th) V Pattern, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Sweet Justice, 7-2
|(8th) Go Early Stay Late, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Bluebank, 6-1
|(3rd) Diva Dixie, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Out of Sorts, 6-1
|(4th) Harley’s Charly, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Tiz Handsome, 8-1
|(4th) Wahoowa Wahoowa, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Sheer Alice, 3-1
|(4th) Honorable, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Professional, 7-2
|(4th) Armada, 9-2
Leave a Reply