October 4, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 5

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (2nd) Feeling It, 7-2
(3rd) Mighty Craic, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) H P Big Hope, 4-1
(4th) Mio Graceland, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Nobody’s Secret, 10-1
(3rd) New York Rock Star, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Donegal Factor, 7-2
(5th) River Redemption, 9-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Nellysford, 3-1
(3rd) Mimi’s Golden Ring, 4-1
Parx (2nd) Anginetti, 5-1
(6th) Tara’s Talent, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Mine to Hold, 5-1
(5th) Hanford, 10-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Shes a Threat, 6-1
(4th) Blue Sky’s Above, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Brotherly Love, 10-1
(3rd) Hunter’s Legacy, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) Gonnabegood, 3-1
(4th) Chanel Spirit, 3-1

