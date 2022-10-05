October 5, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 6

October 5, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Forestwood Lane, 4-1
(6th) Napa Spirit, 6-1
Belterra (2nd) Dialed a Dame, 7-2
(6th) Tami Ann, 7-2
Charles Town (4th) Modela a Rubia, 3-1
(6th) Juju On Da Beat, 7-2
Delaware Park (4th) Boffo Kid, 9-2
(5th) Mr. Cash, 5-1
Delta Downs (4th) Cyclone Sorority, 9-2
(5th) Quotabelle, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Forgotten Realm, 9-2
(4th) Bandido de Amores, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Pharoahs Baby Gyal, 4-1
(3rd) Eau Claire, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Magic Wizard, 7-2
(6th) Blichton, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Dede’s Trick, 5-1
(6th) Brock On By, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Tamanrassett, 7-2
(4th) Orbit Bound, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Forest Vixen, 6-1
(3rd) Dance Rhythms, 3-1

