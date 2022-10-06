October 6, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 7

October 6, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Timbuktu, 7-2
(7th) Royal Spirit, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Sergeant Wild Bill, 4-1
(4th) Boffo Kid, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Mayor Remo, 7-2
(4th) Seeking Stardom, 5-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Ultimate Irony, 3-1
(3rd) Andthethunderrolls, 3-1
Keeneland (1st) Riverboat Gambler, 7-2
(4th) Therideofalifetime, 9-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Amazon Queen, 4-1
(4th) My Flicker, 7-2
Penn National (1st) On the Chill, 3-1
(3rd) Saint Marco, 5-1
Remington Park (4th) Outworktheokiegirl, 4-1
(5th) Gurkha Gold, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Valiancer, 3-1
(3rd) Cause She’s a Lady, 8-1
Woodbine (1st) Tickle Her Toe, 4-1
(2nd) Flat Out Angel, 4-1

