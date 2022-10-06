Spot Plays Oct. 7

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Timbuktu, 7-2
|(7th) Royal Spirit, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Sergeant Wild Bill, 4-1
|(4th) Boffo Kid, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Mayor Remo, 7-2
|(4th) Seeking Stardom, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Ultimate Irony, 3-1
|(3rd) Andthethunderrolls, 3-1
|Keeneland
|(1st) Riverboat Gambler, 7-2
|(4th) Therideofalifetime, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Amazon Queen, 4-1
|(4th) My Flicker, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) On the Chill, 3-1
|(3rd) Saint Marco, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(4th) Outworktheokiegirl, 4-1
|(5th) Gurkha Gold, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Valiancer, 3-1
|(3rd) Cause She’s a Lady, 8-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Tickle Her Toe, 4-1
|(2nd) Flat Out Angel, 4-1
