Spot Plays Oct. 8

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Never Early, 8-1
|(3rd) Double Shot, 7-2
|Fresno
|(4th) Hula King, 3-1
|(5th) U S Ready, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Heart Boy, 7-2
|(3rd) Yeloma, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Voodoo Fire, 6-1
|(3rd) Hard Attack, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(1st) Roan for the Rose, 8-1
|(5th) Gulfstream Way, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Hamo, 3-1
|(6th) Sicilia Mike, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Big Scott Daddy, 9-2
|(2nd) Sweet Tea Red, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Lookintogeteven, 7-2
|(3rd) Cuban Crisis, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Adora, 7-2
|(5th) Ticker Tape Home, 3-1
Leave a Reply