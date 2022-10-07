October 7, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 8

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Never Early, 8-1
(3rd) Double Shot, 7-2
Fresno (4th) Hula King, 3-1
(5th) U S Ready, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Heart Boy, 7-2
(3rd) Yeloma, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) Voodoo Fire, 6-1
(3rd) Hard Attack, 7-2
Keeneland (1st) Roan for the Rose, 8-1
(5th) Gulfstream Way, 4-1
Laurel Park (4th) Hamo, 3-1
(6th) Sicilia Mike, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Big Scott Daddy, 9-2
(2nd) Sweet Tea Red, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Lookintogeteven, 7-2
(3rd) Cuban Crisis, 5-1
Woodbine (3rd) Adora, 7-2
(5th) Ticker Tape Home, 3-1

