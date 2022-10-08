October 9, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 9

October 8, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (5th) Ridewiththedevil, 7-2
    (8th) Pao Alto, 4-1
Fresno   (1st) American Royalty, 7-2
    (8th) Lil Indian Angel, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (6th) Ghostinyou, 5-1
    (7th) Toodaloo Y’all, 6-1
Hawthorne   (1st) Foggy Kitten, 3-1
    (4th) Carte Blanche, 6-1
Keeneland   (4th) Be Like Water, 7-2
    (10th) Militarist, 6-1
Laurel   (3rd) Dr. Ferber, 6-1
    (7th) Never Satisfied, 3-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Just U and Me Kid, 8-1
    (5th) Love’s Tavito, 6-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Avery Blue, 4-1
    (8th) Shortman, 6-1
Woodbine   (4th) War Court, 8-1
    (10th) Jill, 3-1

