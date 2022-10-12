Vergara, Skims meet again in Sands Point

Vergara and Skims, the top two finishers in the Sept. 5 Dueling Grounds Oaks at Kentucky Downs, will renew their rivalry in Saturday’s $200,000 Sands Point (G2) at Aqueduct. A total of 10 three-year-old fillies, including a main-track only runner, are entered for the 1 1/8-mile turf affair.

A juvenile stakes winner, Vergara finished a close second in the Ontario Cotillion (G3) at Woodbine prior to recording a frontrunning triumph in the 1 5/16-mile Dueling Ground Oaks. The Graham Motion-trained daughter of Noble Mission will cut back in trip and retain the services of Joel Rosario.

Multiple Grade 2-placed Skims missed by only a head last time, and the Frankel filly is eligible to keep moving forward in this spot for Shug McGaughey. John Velazquez picks up the mount aboard the stalker.

#5 Vergara re-rallies and holds on to win the Dueling Grounds Oaks @KYDownsRacing at 4/1 odds!



Jockey: @JRosarioJockey

Trainer: @GrahamMotion

Owner: Gary Broad



Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) winner Pizza Bianca, unraced since an eighth in the Coronation (G1) at Royal Ascot in mid-June, merits serious respect for Christophe Clement. The Kentucky-bred daughter of Fastnet Rock recorded a convincing win in Hilltop S. at Pimlico two back, and Pizza Bianca will look to offer a formidable late kick with Jose Ortiz.

Chad Brown will send out stakes winner Eminent Victor, a nose second in the Lake George (G2) two back. The late-running filly is a rebound candidate following a troubled trip in the Lake Placid (G2), and Manny Franco takes the assignment.

Virginia Oaks heroine Spirit and Glory and last-out allowance winners Hail To and Lady Baffled are also part of the main body of the field.