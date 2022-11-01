November 1, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 24-30

Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/24-10/30) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Irish Boolum 3G 1 1/16m (my) DEL 10/27 92
Intrepid Dream 4F 1 1/16m (sy) DEL 10/26 91
Deep Faith 3G 1m 70y (sy) DEL 10/26 90
Ekati’s Verve 6G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 10/28 89
Eloquist 3G 1m 70y (my) DEL 10/27 89
R Tenderoni 4F 1 1/16m (sy) DEL 10/26 81
Miracle Silver 7G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/28 77
U Cant Handle This 4F 1m 70y (my) DEL 10/27 71
Mercury Ten 3G 1 1/16m (my) DEL 10/27 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/24-10/30) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
No Cents 4G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/29 96
Chief Ron 4G 5 1/2f (my) DEL 10/27 94
Vibrant Judy 3F 6f (ft) DEL 10/29 91
I’m the Boss of Me 4F 6f (ft) DEL 10/28 90
Pepe and Heywood 4G 6f (sy) DEL 10/26 89
Rileys Dude 4G 6f (ft) DEL 10/29 83
Backatya 3C 6f (my) DEL 10/27 82
Six o’Clock Sarah 3F 6f (sy) DEL 10/26 81
Illusion of Hope 3F 5f (ft) DEL 10/28 73
Any Minute 3G 6f (sy) DEL 10/26 72
Dancer’s Melody 5M 6f (my) DEL 10/27 72
Bayou Melody 3F 6f (ft) DEL 10/28 71
Dorothy’s the Boss 4F 6f (ft) DEL 10/29 64
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/24-10/30) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Picture This 2C 6f (ft) DEL 10/29 93
Late Frost 2F 6f (ft) DEL 10/28 83
Grandpa’s Kid 2G 1m (ft) DEL 10/28 77
Rowsie Express 2F 6f (sy) DEL 10/26 76
Mo Mariano 2G 6f (ft) DEL 10/29 75
Cats Inthe Timber 2F 6f (ft) DEL 10/28 71
My True Passion 2F 6f (ft) DEL 10/29 69
Silver Phantom 2C 6f (my) DEL 10/27 66
Go Nikki Go 2F 6f (ft) DEL 10/29 65
Dart 2C 1m (sy) DEL 10/26 63

