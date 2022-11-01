Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 24-30

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Irish Boolum
|3G
|1 1/16m (my)
|DEL 10/27
|92
|Intrepid Dream
|4F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|DEL 10/26
|91
|Deep Faith
|3G
|1m 70y (sy)
|DEL 10/26
|90
|Ekati’s Verve
|6G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 10/28
|89
|Eloquist
|3G
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 10/27
|89
|R Tenderoni
|4F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|DEL 10/26
|81
|Miracle Silver
|7G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/28
|77
|U Cant Handle This
|4F
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 10/27
|71
|Mercury Ten
|3G
|1 1/16m (my)
|DEL 10/27
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|No Cents
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/29
|96
|Chief Ron
|4G
|5 1/2f (my)
|DEL 10/27
|94
|Vibrant Judy
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/29
|91
|I’m the Boss of Me
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/28
|90
|Pepe and Heywood
|4G
|6f (sy)
|DEL 10/26
|89
|Rileys Dude
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/29
|83
|Backatya
|3C
|6f (my)
|DEL 10/27
|82
|Six o’Clock Sarah
|3F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 10/26
|81
|Illusion of Hope
|3F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 10/28
|73
|Any Minute
|3G
|6f (sy)
|DEL 10/26
|72
|Dancer’s Melody
|5M
|6f (my)
|DEL 10/27
|72
|Bayou Melody
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/28
|71
|Dorothy’s the Boss
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/29
|64
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Picture This
|2C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/29
|93
|Late Frost
|2F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/28
|83
|Grandpa’s Kid
|2G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/28
|77
|Rowsie Express
|2F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 10/26
|76
|Mo Mariano
|2G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/29
|75
|Cats Inthe Timber
|2F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/28
|71
|My True Passion
|2F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/29
|69
|Silver Phantom
|2C
|6f (my)
|DEL 10/27
|66
|Go Nikki Go
|2F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/29
|65
|Dart
|2C
|1m (sy)
|DEL 10/26
|63
