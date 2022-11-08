Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 31-Nov. 6

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Amatteroftime
|7G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 11/2
|97
|Welling
|6G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 11/5
|89
|Carroll Girl
|3F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 11/4
|88
|Shoot Themessenger
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 11/3
|85
|Paradise Pride
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 11/3
|83
|Angelus Warrior
|5R
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 11/5
|78
|Lifespan
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 11/2
|77
|Reina La Kelsy
|8M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 11/3
|77
|Only Child
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 11/4
|75
|Sunny Saint
|5H
|1m (ft)
|DEL 11/5
|75
|Chalk Hill
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 11/4
|73
|Midnight Trick
|3C
|1m (ft)
|DEL 11/5
|73
|Special Freedom
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 11/5
|72
|So There
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 11/3
|70
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Otis Otis Otis
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 11/5
|92
|It’s Sizzling Time
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 11/2
|91
|Instigated
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 11/2
|84
|Pistol Or Shotgun
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 11/4
|81
|Six o’Clock Sarah
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 11/3
|79
|Star Luck
|5G
|5f (ft)
|DEL 11/3
|78
|Practical Sense
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 11/2
|77
|Rayo Negro
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 11/5
|71
|Epic Queen
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 11/2
|69
|Classy Gizmo
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 11/4
|60
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Howgreatisnate
|2G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 11/5
|89
|We Dont Need Roads
|2C
|1m (ft)
|DEL 11/4
|86
|Fabulous Candy
|2F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 11/2
|79
|McCrakens Ghost
|2G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 11/4
|76
|Coronova
|2G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 11/3
|74
|Touisset
|2F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 11/3
|69
|Bodacious Bren
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 11/4
|67
|Linahaspecshoes
|2F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 11/2
|67
