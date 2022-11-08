November 8, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 31-Nov. 6

November 8, 2022

Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/31-11/6) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Amatteroftime 7G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 11/2 97
Welling 6G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 11/5 89
Carroll Girl 3F 1m (ft) DEL 11/4 88
Shoot Themessenger 3G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 11/3 85
Paradise Pride 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 11/3 83
Angelus Warrior 5R 1m 70y (ft) DEL 11/5 78
Lifespan 5G 1m (ft) DEL 11/2 77
Reina La Kelsy 8M 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 11/3 77
Only Child 3G 1m (ft) DEL 11/4 75
Sunny Saint 5H 1m (ft) DEL 11/5 75
Chalk Hill 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 11/4 73
Midnight Trick 3C 1m (ft) DEL 11/5 73
Special Freedom 5M 1m (ft) DEL 11/5 72
So There 3G 1m (ft) DEL 11/3 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/31-11/6) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Otis Otis Otis 5G 6f (ft) DEL 11/5 92
It’s Sizzling Time 4G 6f (ft) DEL 11/2 91
Instigated 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 11/2 84
Pistol Or Shotgun 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 11/4 81
Six o’Clock Sarah 3F 6f (ft) DEL 11/3 79
Star Luck 5G 5f (ft) DEL 11/3 78
Practical Sense 3G 6f (ft) DEL 11/2 77
Rayo Negro 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 11/5 71
Epic Queen 4F 6f (ft) DEL 11/2 69
Classy Gizmo 5M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 11/4 60
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/31-11/6) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Howgreatisnate 2G 6f (ft) DEL 11/5 89
We Dont Need Roads 2C 1m (ft) DEL 11/4 86
Fabulous Candy 2F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 11/2 79
McCrakens Ghost 2G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 11/4 76
Coronova 2G 1m (ft) DEL 11/3 74
Touisset 2F 6f (ft) DEL 11/3 69
Bodacious Bren 2F 5f (ft) DEL 11/4 67
Linahaspecshoes 2F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 11/2 67

