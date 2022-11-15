Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 7-13

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Hozier
|4G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|CD 11/13
|River City H.
|96
|Il Malocchio
|4F
|1 1/4m (ft)
|WO 11/12
|Maple Leaf S.
|95
|Hybrid Eclipse
|4F
|1 1/16m (gd)
|LRL 11/12
|Thirty Eight Go Go S.
|88
|Muad’dib
|5G
|1 1/8m (gd)
|CT 11/12
|Randy Funkhouser Memorial S.
|87
|Aunt Bee
|4F
|1m 70y (gd)
|MVR 11/12
|Ohio Debutante H.
|79
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Coppelia
|4F
|6f (ft)
|CD 11/13
|Dream Supreme S.
|100
|Bango
|5H
|6f (ft)
|CD 11/13
|Bet on Sunshine S.
|99
|Our Flash Drive
|4F
|7f (ft)
|WO 11/12
|Bessarabian S.
|98
|Fun to Dream
|3F
|7f (ft)
|DMR 11/13
|Betty Grable S.
|90
|Fly to the Bank
|5G
|6 1/2f (gd)
|RP 11/11
|Silver Goblin S.
|85
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Big Everest (GB)
|4G
|1m (yl)
|AQU 11/13
|Artie Schiller S.
|93
|Bipartisanship (GB)
|4F
|1m (fm)
|DMR 11/12
|Kathryn Crosby S.
|83
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Recruiter
|2C
|6f (gd)
|LRL 11/12
|James F. Lewis III S.
|99
|Twice as Sweet
|2F
|6f (gd)
|LRL 11/12
|Smart Halo S.
|92
|Ghost Hero
|2C
|1m (gd)
|RP 11/11
|Don C. McNeill S.
|86
|Doudoudouwanadance
|2F
|1m (gd)
|RP 11/11
|Slide Show S.
|83
|Mazing Mark
|2C
|1m (ft)
|DED 11/12
|Jean Lafitte S.
|82
|Clovisconnection
|2G
|6f (ft)
|GG 11/12
|Golden Nugget S.
|80
|Tensas Candy
|2F
|1m (my)
|DED 11/11
|My Trusty Cat S.
|77
|Mom’s Town
|2F
|6f (ft)
|HAW 11/12
|Showtime Deb S.
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Salimah (IRE)
|3F
|1 1/16m (yl)
|AQU 11/13
|Winter Memories S.
|91
|Handy Dandy
|3G
|1m (fm)
|DMR 11/11
|Let It Ride S.
|83
Leave a Reply