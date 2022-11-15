November 15, 2022

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 7-13

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/7-11/13) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Hozier 4G 1 1/8m (ft) CD 11/13 River City H. 96
Il Malocchio 4F 1 1/4m (ft) WO 11/12 Maple Leaf S. 95
Hybrid Eclipse 4F 1 1/16m (gd) LRL 11/12 Thirty Eight Go Go S. 88
Muad’dib 5G 1 1/8m (gd) CT 11/12 Randy Funkhouser Memorial S. 87
Aunt Bee 4F 1m 70y (gd) MVR 11/12 Ohio Debutante H. 79
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/7-11/13) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Coppelia 4F 6f (ft) CD 11/13 Dream Supreme S. 100
Bango 5H 6f (ft) CD 11/13 Bet on Sunshine S. 99
Our Flash Drive 4F 7f (ft) WO 11/12 Bessarabian S. 98
Fun to Dream 3F 7f (ft) DMR 11/13 Betty Grable S. 90
Fly to the Bank 5G 6 1/2f (gd) RP 11/11 Silver Goblin S. 85
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/7-11/13) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Big Everest (GB) 4G 1m (yl) AQU 11/13 Artie Schiller S. 93
Bipartisanship (GB) 4F 1m (fm) DMR 11/12 Kathryn Crosby S. 83
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/7-11/13) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Recruiter 2C 6f (gd) LRL 11/12 James F. Lewis III S. 99
Twice as Sweet 2F 6f (gd) LRL 11/12 Smart Halo S. 92
Ghost Hero 2C 1m (gd) RP 11/11 Don C. McNeill S. 86
Doudoudouwanadance 2F 1m (gd) RP 11/11 Slide Show S. 83
Mazing Mark 2C 1m (ft) DED 11/12 Jean Lafitte S. 82
Clovisconnection 2G 6f (ft) GG 11/12 Golden Nugget S. 80
Tensas Candy 2F 1m (my) DED 11/11 My Trusty Cat S. 77
Mom’s Town 2F 6f (ft) HAW 11/12 Showtime Deb S. 69
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/7-11/13) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Salimah (IRE) 3F 1 1/16m (yl) AQU 11/13 Winter Memories S. 91
Handy Dandy 3G 1m (fm) DMR 11/11 Let It Ride S. 83

