November 1, 2022

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 24-30

November 1, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/24-10/30) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
West Will Power 5H 1 1/8m (ft) KEE 10/29 Hagyard Fayette S. 104
I Wanna Win 6G 1 1/4m (ft) MVR 10/29 Best of Ohio Endurance S. 103
I Recall 5M 1 1/8m (ft) MVR 10/29 Best of Ohio Distaff S. 99
At Attention 5G 1 1/4m (ft) CTM 10/29 Speed to Spare Championship S. 91
Double Crown 5G 1m (ft) BAQ 10/29 Kelso H. 91
Ready To Venture (GB) 4F 1m 70y (ft) PID 10/26 H.B.P.A. S. 91
Dr. Blute 4G 1 1/8m (ft) BAQ 10/30 Empire Classic S. 90
Let Her Inspire U 3F 1 1/8m (ft) BAQ 10/30 Empire Distaff S. 90
Orange Theory 4F 1 1/8m (ft) CTM 10/29 Lynn Chouinard Founders Distaff S. 90
Thunder Dome 8G 1m (ft) ZIA 10/30 Rocky Gulch New Mexico Classic Cup Championship S. 85
Our Time to Shine 4F 1m (ft) ZIA 10/30 Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Cla 79
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/24-10/30) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Morestride 4C 6f (ft) MVR 10/29 Best of Ohio Sprint S. 108
Boston Post Road 4F 7f (ft) BAQ 10/29 Pumpkin Pie S. 92
Runninsonofagun 3G 6f (ft) BAQ 10/29 Bold Ruler S. 92
My Boy Tate 8G 6 1/2f (ft) BAQ 10/30 Hudson S. 91
November Rein 3F 6 1/2f (ft) BAQ 10/30 Iroquois S. 90
W W Cookie Monster 7G 6 1/2f (ft) HAW 10/29 Lightning Jet S. 90
Strawberry Whisky 5G 6f (ft) ZIA 10/30 New Mexico Classic Cup Sprint Championship S. 89
Shugs Charlie 5M 6f (ft) ZIA 10/30 New Mexico Classic Cup Distaff Sprint Championship 79
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/24-10/30) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Air Force Red 4R 1m (fm) SA 10/29 Lure S. 94
Going Global (IRE) 4F 1m (fm) SA 10/29 Goldikova S. 93
Amy C (GB) 4F a6 1/2f (fm) SA 10/29 Senator Ken Maddy S. 92
City Man 5H 1 1/16m (fm) BAQ 10/30 Mohawk S. 89
Runaway Rumour 4F 1 1/16m (fm) BAQ 10/30 Ticonderoga S. 89
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/24-10/30) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Key of Life 2F 6f (ft) KEE 10/28 Myrtlewood S. 94
Hoosier Philly 2F 1 1/16m (sy) CD 10/30 Rags to Riches S. 93
Two Phil’s 2C 1 1/16m (sy) CD 10/30 Street Sense S. 93
Arctic Arrogance 2C 1m (ft) BAQ 10/30 Sleepy Hollow S. 90
Dorth Vader 2F 7f (ft) GP 10/29 Juvenile Fillies Sprint S. 90
Les Bon Temps 2F 1m (ft) BAQ 10/30 Maid of the Mist S. 90
Passarando 2G 7f (ft) SA 10/29 Golden State Juvenile S. 90
Turbo 2C 7f (ft) GP 10/29 Juvenile Sprint S. 90
Super Chow 2C 6f (ft) KEE 10/29 Bowman Mill S. 86
Wildatlanticstorm 2C 7f (sy) RP 10/28 Clever Trevor S. 86
Allure of Money 2C 6f (ft) FL 10/25 Tin Cup Chalice S. 85
Cast Member 2F 7f (ft) SA 10/29 Golden State Juvenile Fillies S. 84
Grand Isle 2C 1 1/16m (ft) MVR 10/29 Best of Ohio Juvenile S. 83
Gordian Knot 2G 6f (ft) PID 10/25 Mark McDermott S. 82
Imagine the Moon 2F 6f (ft) IND 10/29 Indiana Stallion S. 81
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/24-10/30) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Sparkle Blue 3F 1 1/16m (gd) KEE 10/28 Rubicon Valley View S. 96
Balnikhov (IRE) 3G 1m (fm) KEE 10/29 Bryan Station S. 92
Rhea Moon (IRE) 3F 1m (fm) SA 10/29 Autumn Miss S. 91
Cabo Spirit 3G 1 1/8m (fm) SA 10/29 Twilight Derby 89
Bella Dona 3F 6f (ft) ZIA 10/30 New Mexico Classic Cup Oaks Championship S. 87
Bodie Got Gold 3G 6f (ft) ZIA 10/30 New Mexico Classic Cup Derby Championship S. 86
Mr Chaos 3G 1m (ft) IND 10/29 Unreachable Star S. 81
No More Fake News 3F 1m (ft) IND 10/29 Lady Fog Horn S. 71

