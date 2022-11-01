Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 24-30

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|West Will Power
|5H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|KEE 10/29
|Hagyard Fayette S.
|104
|I Wanna Win
|6G
|1 1/4m (ft)
|MVR 10/29
|Best of Ohio Endurance S.
|103
|I Recall
|5M
|1 1/8m (ft)
|MVR 10/29
|Best of Ohio Distaff S.
|99
|At Attention
|5G
|1 1/4m (ft)
|CTM 10/29
|Speed to Spare Championship S.
|91
|Double Crown
|5G
|1m (ft)
|BAQ 10/29
|Kelso H.
|91
|Ready To Venture (GB)
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|PID 10/26
|H.B.P.A. S.
|91
|Dr. Blute
|4G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|BAQ 10/30
|Empire Classic S.
|90
|Let Her Inspire U
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|BAQ 10/30
|Empire Distaff S.
|90
|Orange Theory
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|CTM 10/29
|Lynn Chouinard Founders Distaff S.
|90
|Thunder Dome
|8G
|1m (ft)
|ZIA 10/30
|Rocky Gulch New Mexico Classic Cup Championship S.
|85
|Our Time to Shine
|4F
|1m (ft)
|ZIA 10/30
|Peppers Pride New Mexico Cup Fillies and Mares Cla
|79
|Morestride
|4C
|6f (ft)
|MVR 10/29
|Best of Ohio Sprint S.
|108
|Boston Post Road
|4F
|7f (ft)
|BAQ 10/29
|Pumpkin Pie S.
|92
|Runninsonofagun
|3G
|6f (ft)
|BAQ 10/29
|Bold Ruler S.
|92
|My Boy Tate
|8G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BAQ 10/30
|Hudson S.
|91
|November Rein
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BAQ 10/30
|Iroquois S.
|90
|W W Cookie Monster
|7G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HAW 10/29
|Lightning Jet S.
|90
|Strawberry Whisky
|5G
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 10/30
|New Mexico Classic Cup Sprint Championship S.
|89
|Shugs Charlie
|5M
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 10/30
|New Mexico Classic Cup Distaff Sprint Championship
|79
|Air Force Red
|4R
|1m (fm)
|SA 10/29
|Lure S.
|94
|Going Global (IRE)
|4F
|1m (fm)
|SA 10/29
|Goldikova S.
|93
|Amy C (GB)
|4F
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 10/29
|Senator Ken Maddy S.
|92
|City Man
|5H
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BAQ 10/30
|Mohawk S.
|89
|Runaway Rumour
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BAQ 10/30
|Ticonderoga S.
|89
|Key of Life
|2F
|6f (ft)
|KEE 10/28
|Myrtlewood S.
|94
|Hoosier Philly
|2F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|CD 10/30
|Rags to Riches S.
|93
|Two Phil’s
|2C
|1 1/16m (sy)
|CD 10/30
|Street Sense S.
|93
|Arctic Arrogance
|2C
|1m (ft)
|BAQ 10/30
|Sleepy Hollow S.
|90
|Dorth Vader
|2F
|7f (ft)
|GP 10/29
|Juvenile Fillies Sprint S.
|90
|Les Bon Temps
|2F
|1m (ft)
|BAQ 10/30
|Maid of the Mist S.
|90
|Passarando
|2G
|7f (ft)
|SA 10/29
|Golden State Juvenile S.
|90
|Turbo
|2C
|7f (ft)
|GP 10/29
|Juvenile Sprint S.
|90
|Super Chow
|2C
|6f (ft)
|KEE 10/29
|Bowman Mill S.
|86
|Wildatlanticstorm
|2C
|7f (sy)
|RP 10/28
|Clever Trevor S.
|86
|Allure of Money
|2C
|6f (ft)
|FL 10/25
|Tin Cup Chalice S.
|85
|Cast Member
|2F
|7f (ft)
|SA 10/29
|Golden State Juvenile Fillies S.
|84
|Grand Isle
|2C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|MVR 10/29
|Best of Ohio Juvenile S.
|83
|Gordian Knot
|2G
|6f (ft)
|PID 10/25
|Mark McDermott S.
|82
|Imagine the Moon
|2F
|6f (ft)
|IND 10/29
|Indiana Stallion S.
|81
|Sparkle Blue
|3F
|1 1/16m (gd)
|KEE 10/28
|Rubicon Valley View S.
|96
|Balnikhov (IRE)
|3G
|1m (fm)
|KEE 10/29
|Bryan Station S.
|92
|Rhea Moon (IRE)
|3F
|1m (fm)
|SA 10/29
|Autumn Miss S.
|91
|Cabo Spirit
|3G
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SA 10/29
|Twilight Derby
|89
|Bella Dona
|3F
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 10/30
|New Mexico Classic Cup Oaks Championship S.
|87
|Bodie Got Gold
|3G
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 10/30
|New Mexico Classic Cup Derby Championship S.
|86
|Mr Chaos
|3G
|1m (ft)
|IND 10/29
|Unreachable Star S.
|81
|No More Fake News
|3F
|1m (ft)
|IND 10/29
|Lady Fog Horn S.
|71
