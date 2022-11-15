Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 15

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 19
|
| 10
|
| 53%
|Anthony Farrior/Jose Montano
|
| 19
|
| 9
|
| 47%
|Antonio Meraz/Alexis Centeno
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Robertino Diodoro/Cristian A. Torres
|
| 34
|
| 14
|
| 41%
|Renaldo Richards/Miguel Angel Vasquez
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Todd W. Fincher/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Leslie F. Young/Freddie Procter
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|William D. Cowans/Luan Machado
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Isai V. Gonzalez/Jose Andres Guerrero
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Michael E. Jones, Jr./Jose Montano
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Michael S. Ferraro/Luis E. Perez
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Jack Fisher/Graham Watters
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry
|
| 37
|
| 14
|
| 38%
|Scott Becker/Victor Santiago
|
| 40
|
| 15
|
| 38%
|Philip D’Amato/Umberto Rispoli
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Martin Drexler/Rafael Manuel Hernandez
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Peter Miller/Ramon A. Vazquez
|
| 31
|
| 11
|
| 35%
|Jeffrey S. Englehart/Andre Shivnarine Worrie
|
| 34
|
| 12
|
| 35%
|Carlos Inirio/Victor Severino
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Damon R. Dilodovico/Horacio Karamanos
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Kari Craddock/Leandro D. Goncalves
|
| 35
|
| 12
|
| 34%
|Kevin Attard/Rafael Manuel Hernandez
|
| 30
|
| 10
|
| 33%
|Michael J. Maker/Gerardo Corrales
|
| 24
|
| 8
|
| 33%
