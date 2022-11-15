November 15, 2022

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 15

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 19 10 53%
Anthony Farrior/Jose Montano 19 9 47%
Antonio Meraz/Alexis Centeno 18 8 44%
Robertino Diodoro/Cristian A. Torres 34 14 41%
Renaldo Richards/Miguel Angel Vasquez 17 7 41%
Todd W. Fincher/Luis A. Fuentes 22 9 41%
Leslie F. Young/Freddie Procter 20 8 40%
William D. Cowans/Luan Machado 15 6 40%
Isai V. Gonzalez/Jose Andres Guerrero 15 6 40%
Michael E. Jones, Jr./Jose Montano 15 6 40%
Michael S. Ferraro/Luis E. Perez 18 7 39%
Jack Fisher/Graham Watters 21 8 38%
Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva 21 8 38%
Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry 37 14 38%
Scott Becker/Victor Santiago 40 15 38%
Philip D’Amato/Umberto Rispoli 16 6 38%
Martin Drexler/Rafael Manuel Hernandez 16 6 38%
Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez 16 6 38%
Peter Miller/Ramon A. Vazquez 31 11 35%
Jeffrey S. Englehart/Andre Shivnarine Worrie 34 12 35%
Carlos Inirio/Victor Severino 17 6 35%
Damon R. Dilodovico/Horacio Karamanos 20 7 35%
Kari Craddock/Leandro D. Goncalves 35 12 34%
Kevin Attard/Rafael Manuel Hernandez 30 10 33%
Michael J. Maker/Gerardo Corrales 24 8 33%

