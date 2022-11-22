November 22, 2022

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 22

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Doug F. O’Neill/Edwin A. Maldonado   15   8   53%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez   19   9   47%
Anthony Farrior/Jose Montano   18   8   44%
Robertino Diodoro/Cristian A. Torres   34   15   44%
Renaldo Richards/Miguel Angel Vasquez   17   7   41%
Michael S. Ferraro/Luis E. Perez   20   8   40%
Leslie F. Young/Freddie Procter   20   8   40%
Michael E. Jones, Jr./Jose Montano   15   6   40%
Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron   23   9   39%
Isai V. Gonzalez/Jose Andres Guerrero   18   7   39%
Jack Fisher/Graham Watters   21   8   38%
Antonio Meraz/Alexis Centeno   21   8   38%
Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva   21   8   38%
Todd W. Fincher/Luis A. Fuentes   24   9   38%
Philip D’Amato/Umberto Rispoli   16   6   38%
Michael S. Ferraro/Andre Shivnarine Worrie   16   6   38%
Dave Treharne/Luis Alberto Batista   19   7   37%
Jeffrey S. Englehart/Andre Shivnarine Worrie   31   11   35%
Claudio A. Gonzalez/Walter A. Rodriguez   17   6   35%
Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez   17   6   35%
Javier Contreras/Wesley Ho   38   13   34%
Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry   38   13   34%
Gary L. Johnson/Mauro Cedillo   50   17   34%
Scott Becker/Victor Santiago   39   13   33%
Damon R. Dilodovico/Horacio Karamanos   21   7   33%
Joel H. Marr/Ken S. Tohill   21   7   33%

