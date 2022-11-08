Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 8

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Jared Brown/Jorge Carreno
|
| 15
|
| 9
|
| 60%
|Robert P. Klesaris/Horacio Karamanos
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Anthony Farrior/Jose Montano
|
| 22
|
| 10
|
| 45%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 21
|
| 9
|
| 43%
|Karl Broberg/Vicente Del-Cid
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Robertino Diodoro/Cristian A. Torres
|
| 30
|
| 12
|
| 40%
|Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Todd W. Fincher/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Leslie F. Young/Freddie Procter
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry
|
| 32
|
| 12
|
| 38%
|William D. Cowans/Luan Machado
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Renaldo Richards/Miguel Angel Vasquez
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Michael S. Ferraro/Luis E. Perez
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Kari Craddock/Leandro D. Goncalves
|
| 33
|
| 12
|
| 36%
|Mark N. Hibdon/Hugo Herrera
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Gary L. Johnson/Mauro Cedillo
|
| 42
|
| 15
|
| 36%
|Peter Miller/Ramon A. Vazquez
|
| 34
|
| 12
|
| 35%
|Damon R. Dilodovico/Horacio Karamanos
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Tim Eggleston/Samuel E. Bermudez
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 37
|
| 13
|
| 35%
|Michael J. Maker/Gerardo Corrales
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Dave Treharne/Luis Alberto Batista
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Jack Fisher/Graham Watters
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|W. John Bourke/Angel Ortega Stanley
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Michael M. Moore/Andy Hernandez
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
