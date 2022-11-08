November 8, 2022

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 8

November 8, 2022

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Jared Brown/Jorge Carreno 15 9 60%
Robert P. Klesaris/Horacio Karamanos 15 7 47%
Anthony Farrior/Jose Montano 22 10 45%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 21 9 43%
Karl Broberg/Vicente Del-Cid 19 8 42%
Robertino Diodoro/Cristian A. Torres 30 12 40%
Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva 20 8 40%
Todd W. Fincher/Luis A. Fuentes 18 7 39%
Leslie F. Young/Freddie Procter 18 7 39%
Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry 32 12 38%
William D. Cowans/Luan Machado 16 6 38%
Renaldo Richards/Miguel Angel Vasquez 16 6 38%
Michael S. Ferraro/Luis E. Perez 19 7 37%
Kari Craddock/Leandro D. Goncalves 33 12 36%
Mark N. Hibdon/Hugo Herrera 25 9 36%
Gary L. Johnson/Mauro Cedillo 42 15 36%
Peter Miller/Ramon A. Vazquez 34 12 35%
Damon R. Dilodovico/Horacio Karamanos 17 6 35%
Tim Eggleston/Samuel E. Bermudez 17 6 35%
Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes 37 13 35%
Michael J. Maker/Gerardo Corrales 20 7 35%
Dave Treharne/Luis Alberto Batista 20 7 35%
Jack Fisher/Graham Watters 21 7 33%
W. John Bourke/Angel Ortega Stanley 18 6 33%
Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez 18 6 33%
Michael M. Moore/Andy Hernandez 18 6 33%

