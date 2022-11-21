Forte installed at 10-1 in KDFW Pool 2; Uncle Mo 4-1 in Sire Future Wager

Sure to be voted champion two-year-old after his Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) victory, Forte will open Pool 2 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) on Thursday as the 10-1 choice among individual interests.

The “All other colts and geldings” option ranks as the overall 3-5 favorite on the morning line for Pool 2, which runs from noon (ET) Thanksgiving Day through Sunday at 6 p.m. Offered concurrently is the sole Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager. Each sports a total of 40 betting options.

Forte was also listed as the individual favorite prior to Pool 1 of the KDFW Nov. 1-3, but the Todd Pletcher trainee ended up finishing as the 16-1 second pick. Bettors made Extra Anejo, a smashing debut winner at Keeneland for Steve Asmussen, the 12-1 choice of those named. The same pattern could repeat in Pool 2. Extra Anejo, tabbed at 15-1, would prove popular if reappearing successfully in Saturday’s Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Others prominent among the individual choices are Giant Mischief (25-1), who toppled Bob Baffert hotpot Arabian Lion in a Keeneland allowance on Future Stars Friday; Blazing Sevens (30-1), fourth to Forte in the Breeders’ Cup; and Loggins (40-1), who was just outdueled by Forte in the preceding Breeders’ Futurity (G1).

With Baffert suspended by Churchill Downs Inc., his horses are relegated to the mutuel field. But his stellar debut winner Arabian Knight is by Uncle Mo, who is bettable in the Sire Future Wager as the 4-1 favorite. Likewise, Baffert’s beaten Juvenile favorite, Cave Rock, is by Arrogate, available at 8-1 in the Sire Wager, and Juvenile third National Treasure is by Quality Road (20-1).

Forte’s sire, Violence, is the joint second choice at 6-1 with the “All other sires” mutuel field. Leading sire Into Mischief, responsible for back-to-back Derby winners Authentic (2020) and Mandaloun (2021), is an 8-1 chance. Gun Runner is pegged at 10-1; influential patriarch Tapit is a 40-1 shot to come through with a first Derby winner; and Triple Crown champ Justify is 40-1 to sire a Derby winner in his first crop.

The complete field for Pool 2 with morning-line odds is as follows: #1 Awesome Strong (80-1); #2 Blazing Sevens (30-1); #3 Bromley (99-1); #4 Capture the Flag (99-1); #5 Cascais (99-1); #6 Champions Dream (99-1); #7 Corona Bolt (80-1); #8 Curly Jack (80-1); #9 Cyclone Mischief (99-1); #10 Denington (99-1); #11 Disarm (80-1); #12 Echo Again (50-1); #13 Expect More (99-1); #14 Extra Anejo (15-1); #15 Forbidden Secret (99-1); #16 Forte (10-1); #17 Frank’s Honor (99-1); #18 Full Moon Madness (99-1); #19 General Jim (80-1); #20 Giant Mischief (25-1); #21 Gulfport (75-1); #22 Hal (99-1); #23 Hit Show (80-1); #24 Instant Coffee (80-1); #25 Joking Way (99-1); #26 Litigate (99-1); #27 Loggins (40-1); #28 Mr. Ripple (99-1); #29 Navy Man (99-1); #30 Practical Move (99-1); #31 Recruiter (99-1); #32 Rocket Can (99-1); #33 Signator (60-1); #34 Tapit’s Conquest (99-1); #35 Ten Days Later (60-1); #36 Tuskegee Airmen (99-1); #37 Verifying (80-1); #38 Victory Formation (80-1); #39 All Fillies from the 2020 Foal Crop (80-1); and #40 All Other Colts and Geldings from the 2020 Foal Crop (3-5).

Here is the rundown of the Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager: #1 American Pharoah (80-1); #2 Arrogate (8-1); #3 Bernardini (50-1); #4 Bolt d’Oro (60-1); #5 Cairo Prince (80-1); #6 Candy Ride (ARG) (80-1); #7 City of Light (80-1); #8 Classic Empire (80-1); #9 Cloud Computing (80-1); #10 Constitution (80-1); #11 Curlin (60-1); #12 Empire Maker (80-1); #13 Flatter (80-1); #14 Ghostzapper (60-1); #15 Girvin (60-1); #16 Good Magic (60-1); #17 Gun Runner (10-1); #18 Hard Spun (80-1); #19 Into Mischief (8-1); #20 Justify (40-1); #21 Malibu Moon (60-1); #22 Medaglia d’Oro (80-1); #23 Mendelssohn (80-1); #24 More Than Ready (80-1); #25 Not This Time (80-1); #26 Nyquist (80-1); #27 Pioneerof the Nile (99-1); #28 Practical Joke (80-1); #29 Quality Road (20-1); #30 Runhappy (50-1); #31 Sharp Azteca (80-1); #32 Speightstown (60-1); #33 Street Sense (80-1); #34 Tapit (40-1); #35 Uncle Mo (4-1); #36 Union Rags (99-1); #37 Violence (6-1); #38 War Front (80-1); #39 West Coast (80-1); #40 All Other Sires (6-1).

For more, see the Future Wager page on kentuckyderby.com, as well as TwinSpires.com where you can bet on Pool 2 and the Sire Wager.