Mischief Magic goes last to first in BC Juvenile Turf Sprint

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Godolphin juggernaut was the first to strike at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup on Friday when Mischief Magic rallied under William Buick to post a one-length victory in the $920,000 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1).

Mischief Magic led a one-two finish for European raiders as the filly Dramatised finished second by a neck over Private Creed. This was the first win for a European-based horse in five runnings of the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Most remarkable about Mischief Magic’s win was the fact the Charlie Appleby-trained colt broke slow and trailed the field of 12 to the quarter pole. Continuing to save ground while beginning to pass rivals in upper stretch, Mischief Magic then moved outside, threaded his way between rivals and burst clear to win in a stakes-record time of 1:02.41 going 5 1/2 furlongs over firm ground. Mischief Magic returned $15.84 to win.

“I expected to him to be outpaced early,” Buick said. “He’s a comfortable closer at six furlongs at home. I knew the 5 1/2 furlongs here with the speed in the race would catch him out early. I knew if I got behind a horse that would take me into the straight, he would finish off real good. He felt super.”

Europeans grabbed fourth and fifth place with Persian Force and Lady Hollywood. Completing the order of finish were American Apple, Sharp Aza Tack, 3-1 favorite Love Reigns, Speed Boat Beach, Oxymore, and The Platinum Queen. Tyler’s Tribe, the Iowa-bred star who had attracted a lot of pre-race attention, was eased and vanned off.

A winner in three of his four starts in England, including the six-furlong Sirenia (G3) over the all-weather track at Kempton, Mischief Magic entered the Breeders’ Cup off of a fourth-place effort in the Middle Park (G1) at Newmarket.

Mischief Magic is by Exceed and Excel and out of Veil of Silence, by Elusive Quality. Mischief Magic’s full brother, the Group 3-winning Sound and Silence, placed second in the 2017 Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar, the non-Breeders’ Cup affiliated predecessor to this race.

Mischief Magic’s second dam was the Irish 1000 Guineas (G1) winner Gossamer, a full sister to 1994 Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) winner Barathea.