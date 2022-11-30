November 30, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 1

November 30, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Money Mike, 9-2
(4th) High School Crush, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Fit But Fat, 8-1
(5th) Mongolian Hero, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Carlos Punch, 3-1
(2nd) Mongolian Diamond, 7-2
Fair Grounds (5th) Rue Lala, 3-1
(7th) The Alys Look, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Major Pryce, 6-1
(5th) Chess’s Dream, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Dawn’s Light, 7-2
(5th) Wild Ox, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Mithgaal, 4-1
(4th) Hemp Hemp Hurray, 5-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Club Mesquite, 3-1
(5th) Katar, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Keen On You, 3-1
(5th) English Treasure, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) So Breanna, 4-1
(6th) Forest Maiden, 7-2

