November 10, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 10

November 9, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Risk Free, 6-1
    (3rd) Suspended Campaign, 5-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Straight Up Guy, 7-2
    (8th) Rocket Sound, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) Mugsy Malone, 7-2
    (7th) Thought, 3-1
Delta Downs   (1st) Genius, 5-1
    (9th) War Reporter, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Gaberdine, 9-2
    (7th) Allabouttheimage, 6-1
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Sheeza Hoot, 5-1
    (4th) Kist, 5-1
Woodbine   (1st) My Girl Hooter, 8-1
    (8th) J M R Gemma, 8-1

