Spot Plays Nov. 11

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Provision, 7-2
|(2nd) Opportunity Set, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Barbers Point, 7-2
|(6th) Bet On Blitz, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Girls House, 4-1
|(6th) Ship It, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(4th) Troubadour, 5-1
|(5th) Petruchio, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Building Home, 7-2
|(7th) Prizeless, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Union Dance, 9-2
|(7th) Tiger Queen, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Glass Star, 9-2
|(5th) Well Into, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Tiz Hoppin, 5-1
|(5th) Khozie’s Ghost, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) C F V Texas Red, 3-1
|(5th) Artie’s Rumor, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) The Last Scip, 7-2
|(5th) No More Talk, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Denali Rae, 3-1
|(7th) Limonata, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Samurai Cause, 3-1
|(5th) Pate, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Fabuleux at Dawn, 4-1
|(2nd) Bid Once, 8-1
