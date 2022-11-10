November 10, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 11

November 10, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Provision, 7-2
(2nd) Opportunity Set, 3-1
Charles Town (5th) Barbers Point, 7-2
(6th) Bet On Blitz, 5-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Girls House, 4-1
(6th) Ship It, 4-1
Del Mar (4th) Troubadour, 5-1
(5th) Petruchio, 4-1
Delta Downs (4th) Building Home, 7-2
(7th) Prizeless, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Union Dance, 9-2
(7th) Tiger Queen, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Glass Star, 9-2
(5th) Well Into, 4-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Tiz Hoppin, 5-1
(5th) Khozie’s Ghost, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) C F V Texas Red, 3-1
(5th) Artie’s Rumor, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) The Last Scip, 7-2
(5th) No More Talk, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Denali Rae, 3-1
(7th) Limonata, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Samurai Cause, 3-1
(5th) Pate, 5-1
Woodbine (1st) Fabuleux at Dawn, 4-1
(2nd) Bid Once, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs