November 11, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 12

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Looms Boldly, 3-1
(2nd) Pioneer Spirit, 3-1
Charles Town (4th) Chit Chat Girl, 7-2
(6th) Stay Out, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Ghostly Girl, 7-2
(6th) Iywaan, 4-1
Del Mar (3rd) Queenzy, 4-1
(6th) Post Facto, 6-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Fired Up Tiger, 4-1
(6th) Sweet Laura, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Dad’s Lady, 6-1
(5th) Que Sera Sir Ralph, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) California Gigi, 6-1
(4th) Royal Quality, 5-1
Hawthorne (1st) Divine Grace, 6-1
(2nd) Louie P, 3-1
Laurel Park (5th) Dunder Boss, 3-1
(6th) Whiteknuckleflyer, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Sweet Lemon Drop, 3-1
(5th) Willy’s Castle, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Outworktheokiegirl, 6-1
(3rd) Johnny’s Moment, 9-2
Turf Paradise (5th) Charlie’s Man, 6-1
(6th) Thirty Seconds Out, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Admonish, 7-2
(4th) Luz de La Luna, 3-1

