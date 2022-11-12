November 12, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 13

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Mo Rewards, 7-2
(7th) Rossa Veloce, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Conspiracy Fact, 3-1
(2nd) Strike Me Down, 7-2
Del Mar (3rd) Coast of Roan, 5-1
(4th) Crimson Rose, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Darksaber, 7-2
(6th) Gordy’s Boy, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Action Rose, 7-2
(2nd) Hello Jack, 5-1
Hawthorne (4th) Kingsbury Dream, 4-1
(5th) Captivating Moon, 5-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Collection Day, 7-2
(6th) Tap N Glo, 7-2
Mountaineer (3rd) Til Then, 7-2
(4th) Benny Boo Boo, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Red Zeppelin, 3-1
(2nd) Keyser, 4-1

