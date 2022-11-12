Spot Plays Nov. 13

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Mo Rewards, 7-2
|(7th) Rossa Veloce, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Conspiracy Fact, 3-1
|(2nd) Strike Me Down, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Coast of Roan, 5-1
|(4th) Crimson Rose, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Darksaber, 7-2
|(6th) Gordy’s Boy, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Action Rose, 7-2
|(2nd) Hello Jack, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Kingsbury Dream, 4-1
|(5th) Captivating Moon, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Collection Day, 7-2
|(6th) Tap N Glo, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Til Then, 7-2
|(4th) Benny Boo Boo, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Red Zeppelin, 3-1
|(2nd) Keyser, 4-1
