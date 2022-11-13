November 13, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 14

November 13, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Drosel Diem, 5-1
    (7th) Royal Suspect, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Native Lion, 3-1
    (7th) Jane’s a Diva, 8-1
Laurel   (6th) Tappin Josie, 7-2
    (7th) One Ten, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) The Gospel of Mark, 6-1
    (6th) Kjos Kid, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Rose’s Pepino, 10-1
    (2nd) Shield of Faith, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Penance, 6-1
    (6th) Luna T, 7-2
Remington Park   (2nd) Mr Hands On, 7-2
    (7th) Silver Currency, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (1st) Glenroy, 6-1
    (3rd) Creme de Menthe, 4-1

