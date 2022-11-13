Spot Plays Nov. 14

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Drosel Diem, 5-1
|(7th) Royal Suspect, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Native Lion, 3-1
|(7th) Jane’s a Diva, 8-1
|Laurel
|(6th) Tappin Josie, 7-2
|(7th) One Ten, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) The Gospel of Mark, 6-1
|(6th) Kjos Kid, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Rose’s Pepino, 10-1
|(2nd) Shield of Faith, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Penance, 6-1
|(6th) Luna T, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Mr Hands On, 7-2
|(7th) Silver Currency, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Glenroy, 6-1
|(3rd) Creme de Menthe, 4-1
