November 14, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 15

November 14, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Uni Loves a Fight, 6-1
    (3rd) Charge Nurse, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Taperinea, 7-2
    (5th) Off Ramp, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (1st) In Troubled Waters, 4-1
    (6th) Making Me Crazy, 10-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Orbit Mars, 4-1
    (8th) Tequila Sunset, 8-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Sizzling Roma, 9-2
    (8th) Awesome Pal, 10-1
Penn National   (3rd) Here Wego, 9-2
    (8th) Gandi, 5-1
Remington Park   (1st) Kimbell’s Strategy, 7-2
    (7th) Italian Justice, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Rocked, 6-1
    (7th) Midnight Baby, 10-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs