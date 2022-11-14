Spot Plays Nov. 15

|Finger Lakes
|
|(2nd) Uni Loves a Fight,
6-1
|
|
|(3rd) Charge Nurse, 6-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(1st) Taperinea, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Off Ramp, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(1st) In Troubled Waters,
4-1
|
|
|(6th) Making Me Crazy, 10-1
|
Mountaineer
|
|(2nd) Orbit Mars, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Tequila Sunset, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(2nd) Sizzling Roma, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Awesome Pal, 10-1
|Penn National
|
|(3rd) Here Wego, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Gandi, 5-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Kimbell’s Strategy,
7-2
|
|
|(7th) Italian Justice, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(5th) Rocked, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Midnight Baby, 10-1
