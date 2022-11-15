Spot Plays Nov. 16

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Lost in Manhattan, 3-1
|(4th) Real Appeal, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Forever Home, 7-2
|(4th) Enchanted Nile, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Welcometoarkansas, 5-1
|(2nd) Oh Snap, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) With Cause, 5-1
|(4th) Follow the Money, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Smash, 3-1
|(5th) Wildcat Pride, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Whiskyforbreakfast, 6-1
|(5th) Algorix, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) He’ssosubtle, 4-1
|(3rd) Windsor Gold, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Hofburg Place, 7-2
|(6th) Akingisalwaysking, 6-1
