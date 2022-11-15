November 15, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 16

November 15, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Lost in Manhattan, 3-1
(4th) Real Appeal, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Forever Home, 7-2
(4th) Enchanted Nile, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Welcometoarkansas, 5-1
(2nd) Oh Snap, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) With Cause, 5-1
(4th) Follow the Money, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Smash, 3-1
(5th) Wildcat Pride, 6-1
Mountaineer (4th) Whiskyforbreakfast, 6-1
(5th) Algorix, 3-1
Parx (2nd) He’ssosubtle, 4-1
(3rd) Windsor Gold, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Hofburg Place, 7-2
(6th) Akingisalwaysking, 6-1

