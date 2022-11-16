November 17, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 17

November 16, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Shinfull, 7-2
(4th) Stella Mars, 9-2
Charles Town (3rd) Issuing Justice, 3-1
(5th) Aaron’s Tap, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Seiver, 3-1
(5th) Lightning Struck, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Fire and Speight, 4-1
(3rd) Soulology, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Saturn Boy, 7-2
(2nd) D’oro’s Wish, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Atlantic Firestorm, 6-1
(4th) Souper Pronto, 5-1
Woodbine (3rd) Canadiansweetheart, 3-1
(4th) Silent Guroo, 3-1

