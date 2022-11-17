November 17, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 18

November 17, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Decanted, 8-1
(1st) Bourbon Calling, 3-1
Charles Town (4th) Longstorylucy, 4-1
(5th) Arrowwood, 9-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Key to Success, 3-1
(5th) Patriot Drive, 3-1
Del Mar (2nd) Purified, 3-1
(4th) Spanish Channel, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Ashley’s Girl, 7-2
(2nd) Carbon Stryker, 4-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Rockdale, 9-2
(5th) Guitar Woman, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Sky Dinski, 9-2
(4th) In Honor of Autism, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Starship Renegade, 9-2
(5th) Ensign Parker, 7-2
Hawthorne (3rd) Never Have I Ever, 4-1
(4th) Dolly’s Line, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Moon Sign, 7-2
(5th) Your Analysis, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) South House, 3-1
(3rd) Edict, 7-2
Remington (4th) Char’s Warrior,, 5-1
(5th) For Fun, 8-1
Woodbine (1st) City Legend, 3-1
(2nd) Glorious Tribute, 3-1

