Spot Plays Nov. 18

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Decanted, 8-1
|(1st) Bourbon Calling, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Longstorylucy, 4-1
|(5th) Arrowwood, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Key to Success, 3-1
|(5th) Patriot Drive, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Purified, 3-1
|(4th) Spanish Channel, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Ashley’s Girl, 7-2
|(2nd) Carbon Stryker, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Rockdale, 9-2
|(5th) Guitar Woman, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Sky Dinski, 9-2
|(4th) In Honor of Autism, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Starship Renegade, 9-2
|(5th) Ensign Parker, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Never Have I Ever, 4-1
|(4th) Dolly’s Line, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Moon Sign, 7-2
|(5th) Your Analysis, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) South House, 3-1
|(3rd) Edict, 7-2
|Remington
|(4th) Char’s Warrior,, 5-1
|(5th) For Fun, 8-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) City Legend, 3-1
|(2nd) Glorious Tribute, 3-1
